Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.29.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

