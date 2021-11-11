Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

