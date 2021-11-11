Amalgamated Bank Purchases 17,050 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

