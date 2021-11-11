Amalgamated Bank Purchases 50,716 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UAA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE UAA opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

