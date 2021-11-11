Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,511.16. 68,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,528. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,390.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,390.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.