American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.36% of American Campus Communities worth $88,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

