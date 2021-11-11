American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.84. 22,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,134. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

