American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $143.46, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,709. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

