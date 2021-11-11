American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.17

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1346829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

