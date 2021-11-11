American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of American Superconductor worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMSC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.