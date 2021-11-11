Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 881,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,442,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after buying an additional 1,616,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

