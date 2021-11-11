Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen Sells 1,500 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.67 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.08 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

