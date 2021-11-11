Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen Sells 1,500 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $304.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.67 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.08 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.