AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

