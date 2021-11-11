AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $158,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

