Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,631. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

