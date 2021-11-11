AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.17. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $124.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.