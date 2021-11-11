Amundi Acquires New Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

