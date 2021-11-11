Amundi Acquires New Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.70.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

