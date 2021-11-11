Amundi Makes New $74,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,570,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $480.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.16 and a 12 month high of $485.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

