Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $9.51. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amyris shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 212,278 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRS. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get Amyris alerts:

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.