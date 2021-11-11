Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $333.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $328.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.33. 98,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $189.58.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

