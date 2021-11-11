Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

