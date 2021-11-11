Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to report sales of $62.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $257.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $345.20 million, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $345.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 781,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,852. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

