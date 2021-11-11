Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

