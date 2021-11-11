Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.26. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

