Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,678. The company has a market cap of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock worth $475,350. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

