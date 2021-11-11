Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 14,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

