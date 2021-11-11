Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $679.25. 1,014,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,339. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.62, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,593. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

