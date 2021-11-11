Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

