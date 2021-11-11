Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.30. CarMax reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. 15,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

