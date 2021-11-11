Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce sales of $187.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.40 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $817.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $989.68 million, with estimates ranging from $949.83 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $265.43. 253,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,347. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.99 and a beta of 1.25.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

