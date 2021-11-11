Analysts Offer Predictions for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($9.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($11.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

