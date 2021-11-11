Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

CUK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 45,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

