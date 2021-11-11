Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $167.85

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.69 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $104.51 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 219.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.