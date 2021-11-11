Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

