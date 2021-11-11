Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $77.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.58 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

