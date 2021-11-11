Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 106

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 106 ($1.38).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Marston's alerts:

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 78.70 ($1.03) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.21. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market cap of £519.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.