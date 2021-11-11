Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $336.33

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.33.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.62. 138,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,414. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.