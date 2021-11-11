Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $85.21

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90. Safehold has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 865,789 shares of company stock valued at $65,413,235 and sold 122,600 shares valued at $10,929,028. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

