Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teradyne (TER)

10/29/2021 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Test and Industrial Automation businesses drove top-line growth for the quarter. Strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test aided Test revenues growth. Further, strong performance of Universal Robots benefited IA segment. Notably, growing system-on-a-chip test shipments remains positive for the company. Furthermore, Teradyne expects continuous demand from both Test and Industrial Automation end markets in the fourth quarter. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, shipment delays in the Industrial Automation business due to a challenging supply environment remained risks for the company. Further, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains a concern.”

10/28/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

10/28/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

10/27/2021 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 717,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

