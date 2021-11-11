Analyzing Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 30.69% 24.90% 21.24%

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $39.24 million 2.64 $12.81 million $0.42 8.12

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Brilliant Earth Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.