Analyzing Nyxoah (NYXH) & The Competition

Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nyxoah to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nyxoah Competitors 984 4125 7498 202 2.54

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 -$13.99 million N/A Nyxoah Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.98

Nyxoah’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Summary

Nyxoah beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

