Analyzing Nyxoah (NYXH) & The Competition

Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nyxoah to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nyxoah
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Nyxoah Competitors
|984
|4125
|7498
|202
|2.54
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Nyxoah and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nyxoah
|$80,000.00
|-$13.99 million
|N/A
|Nyxoah Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$83.11 million
|26.98
Nyxoah’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Nyxoah and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nyxoah
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nyxoah Competitors
|-574.50%
|-81.15%
|-17.20%
Summary
Nyxoah beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.