Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $3.49 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $594.85 million and $21.29 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00005375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,244,662 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.