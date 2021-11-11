ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.