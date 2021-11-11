ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.41. The stock had a trading volume of 333,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.70.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

