APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of APA opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

