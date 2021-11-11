Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $116.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 201.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.