Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.56 on Monday. Appian has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

