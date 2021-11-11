Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.
In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
