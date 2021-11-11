Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

