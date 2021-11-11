AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $129.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.61 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

